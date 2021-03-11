SpiceHealth opens its COVID-19 testing labs for public

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh, on Thursday said it has now opened its COVID-19 testing laboratories for the general public.

''Till now, SpiceHealth... has been working with various state governments and government medical bodies to facilitate COVID-19 testing,'' the company said in its press release.

Advertisement

While that association continues, SpiceHealth said it has now decided to open its testing facilities for the general public ''to ensure rapid testing to fight the pandemic''.

In the first phase, the company will make its testing facility available for the general public in Mumbai and Delhi. ''To further enhance the convenience of customers, SpiceHealth will also allow sample collection from the comfort of their home at a nominal charge. Customers will also have the option to book online appointment and get themselves tested at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile lab,'' it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)