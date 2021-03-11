Left Menu

SpiceHealth opens its COVID-19 testing labs for public

To further enhance the convenience of customers, SpiceHealth will also allow sample collection from the comfort of their home at a nominal charge. Customers will also have the option to book online appointment and get themselves tested at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile lab, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:17 IST
SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh, on Thursday said it has now opened its COVID-19 testing laboratories for the general public.

''Till now, SpiceHealth... has been working with various state governments and government medical bodies to facilitate COVID-19 testing,'' the company said in its press release.

While that association continues, SpiceHealth said it has now decided to open its testing facilities for the general public ''to ensure rapid testing to fight the pandemic''.

In the first phase, the company will make its testing facility available for the general public in Mumbai and Delhi. ''To further enhance the convenience of customers, SpiceHealth will also allow sample collection from the comfort of their home at a nominal charge. Customers will also have the option to book online appointment and get themselves tested at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile lab,'' it noted.

