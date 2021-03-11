Left Menu

Cement industry expected to grow 13% by volume in FY22: Crisil Ratings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:11 IST
Cement industry expected to grow 13% by volume in FY22: Crisil Ratings

The cement industry is set to hit a decadal high volume growth of 13 per cent in the next fiscal, helped by an expected revival in demand from the infrastructure and urban housing sectors, according to Crisil Ratings.

The increased sales volume will counterweigh the impact of rising power and fuel costs on cash accruals and will keep the credit outlook of cement makers stable, the rating agency said.

''While volume growth will rebound, higher cost of sales would weigh on cement profitability next fiscal,'' it said.

Rising prices of raw materials such as diesel, pet coke or coal, and polypropylene bags may push up cost by Rs 150-200 per tonne, it said adding that freight, power and fuel constitute almost 55 per cent of the total cost of sales of cement.

''Increasing share of infrastructure and urban housing means a higher proportion of sales will be from the cost-conscious non-trade channels. That would translate to marginally lower net realisation for cement companies,'' the agency said.

Commenting on the report, Crisil Ratings Director Nitesh Jain said demand from the hinterland, which was a saviour for the cement industry in the pandemic impacted FY21, should sustain on the back of higher rural incomes.

''Higher spends on infrastructure development would be in line with the 26 per cent increase in budgetary allocation for infrastructure in the Union Budget 2021-22. That, coupled with pent-up demand in urban housing, will drive volume growth,” he said.

Operating profits could moderate by Rs 200-250 per tonne next fiscal due to higher cost and lower net realisation, said Crisil Research Director Isha Chaudhary.

However, cash accruals won't be affected as higher volumes will offset the impact of lower profit margins, she added.

''Higher cash accruals will keep the net debt to EBITDA ratio salutary at 1.4-1.5 times next fiscal, despite an increase in capital expenditure,'' Chaudhary said.

While talking about the pandemic impacted FY21 for the cement industry, the report said it would have a volume decline of up to 2 per cent.

''The swift recovery after a 31 per cent contraction in the first quarter this fiscal should limit the volume decline to just 1-2 per cent for the full fiscal,'' it said.

Companies had slowed down Capex and chose to conserve cash amid demand disruption. Besides, ample liquidity and strong balance sheets have cushioned the impact of the pandemic on the credit profiles of cement companies.

''Incremental rural demand has offset the slump in urban housing and infrastructure. The demand rebound should spur expansion plans and the CAPEX run rate could return to the Rs 12,000-14,000 crore annual run rate from next fiscal,” it said.

The report also added that timely release of funds for key housing and infrastructure projects as announced in the budget for the next fiscal will be crucial for the anticipated demand growth.

Moreover, any resurgence of COVID-19 cases could derail economic recovery and will therefore bear watching, Crisil added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

By Ankur Sharma With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.A...

Adani Green's Kamuthi solar project turns water positive

The 648 megawatt Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu, a flagship asset of the Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL, has become the first plant of its class to turn water positive. Independent global assessment and certification agency DNV issued the c...

'Hunar Haat' to begin in Bhopal from Friday with commitment to 'swadeshi': Naqvi

The 27th edition of Hunar Haat that will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country will begin in Bhopal from Friday with a commitment to swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas...

Shell's 2020 carbon emissions fall on the back of fuel sales drop

Royal Dutch Shell, owner of the worlds largest fuel retail network, said on Thursday its total greenhouse gas emissions dropped 16 in 2020 as oil and gas sales fell sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shell said in its annual report th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021