Left Menu

CAIT launches vendor onboarding mobile app for its e-commerce portal

The Confederation of All India Traders CAIT said its purely Indian Bharat e Market portal will comply with all the rules and regulations of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:14 IST
CAIT launches vendor onboarding mobile app for its e-commerce portal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday launched a vendor onboarding mobile app for its upcoming e-commerce portal 'Bharat e Market'. The app will enable businesses and service providers to register on the portal and create their own ''e-dukaan''. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said its 'purely Indian' Bharat e-Market portal will comply with all the rules and regulations of the country. CAIT has been engaged in a tirade against foreign e-commerce companies, accusing them of violating the country's FDI policy norms -- a charge denied by the firms. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said ''the way in which the e-commerce market is greatly vitiated by foreign e-commerce entities through their arbitrariness and violating the rules and laws of the country, it was essential to create an e-commerce portal fully dedicated to the traders and consumers of India.'' The traders' body aims to onboard 7 lakh traders on the portal by December this year and 1 crore traders by December 2023. More than 40,000 trade associations across the country will play a crucial role in onboarding the traders, it said. ''Most importantly, there will be no charge for creating an e-dukan nor any commission on business done on the portal. The other e-commerce portals are charging commission from 5 percent to 35 percent on transactions happening on their portal,'' Khandelwal said at a press conference. He said no foreign investment in the portal will be accepted and users' data will remain in India. Moreover, no Chinese goods will be allowed for sale on the portal, Khandelwal said, adding that special emphasis will be accorded to products made by women entrepreneurs, artisans and craftsmen. ''The portal will comply with all rules and regulations of the government both in letter and spirit,'' Khandelwal added. CAIT National President BC Bhartia said in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'vocal for local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', CAIT has developed its Bharat e-Market portal which will provide both B2B and B2C business opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSF identifies tunnel prone stretches, rolls out plan to deal with infiltration

By Ankur Sharma With terror camps giving training to terrorists to utilise tunnels for infiltration, the Border Security Force BSF has geared up for infiltration attempts for the upcoming season and has prepared a strategy to deal with it.A...

Adani Green's Kamuthi solar project turns water positive

The 648 megawatt Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu, a flagship asset of the Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL, has become the first plant of its class to turn water positive. Independent global assessment and certification agency DNV issued the c...

'Hunar Haat' to begin in Bhopal from Friday with commitment to 'swadeshi': Naqvi

The 27th edition of Hunar Haat that will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country will begin in Bhopal from Friday with a commitment to swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas...

Shell's 2020 carbon emissions fall on the back of fuel sales drop

Royal Dutch Shell, owner of the worlds largest fuel retail network, said on Thursday its total greenhouse gas emissions dropped 16 in 2020 as oil and gas sales fell sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shell said in its annual report th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021