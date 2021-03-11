Bosch Limited steps into 2021 as a Great Place to Work - Certified

BENGALURU, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Limited has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for 2021, which is recognized by employees and employers around the globe as the 'Gold Standard' for workplace excellence. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Bosch Limited has achieved this certification by building a high-trust, high-performance work culture and gaining employee satisfaction. This recognition reinforces Bosch India's position as a brand that synchronizes its employee engagement, and people practices as key priority topic even during difficult situations by regularly engaging with employees.

Bosch Limited has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all its employees and has excelled on the five dimensions of building a high-trust, high-performance culture around credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The Great Place to Work - Certified™ for 2021 was achieved amid the pandemic where Bosch Limited was in a transformational journey. This recognition serves as a testament to the company's commitment towards creating a credible and fair workplace for the employees by retaining competence for the future.

Ever since Bosch Limited embarked on its transformational journey in 2017, the company has been aiming to make itself #FitforFuture by right sizing the organization following the structural changes in the industry. Bosch continues to drive its 3R programme-restructure, reskill, redeploy-with care, concern and empathy, 'the BOSCH way' built on the company values.

Commenting on the certification, Mr. Suresh BR, Senior Vice-President and Country Head - HR, Bosch Limited said, ''The foundation for a great workplace is built on a culture of trust and engagement, a line that connects the workforce with the management in a common vision for both business and cultural transformation. However, this concept isn't just an exercise in feel-good HR in this new reality. A dedicated leadership team committed towards building and maintaining a style of communication that is frequent, authentic, and deep makes all the difference in nurturing a great work culture.'' Adding to this, Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited & President, Bosch Group in India said, ''At Bosch, we explore opportunities to evaluate our present organization structures, layers, spans, and positions to make ourselves more effective, efficient and fit for the future. Bosch Limited has receivedthe Great Place to Work certification, a recognition aspired by more than 1000 organizations in India every year, making it the first among the Bosch entities in India to achieve this certification. A company's culture is nothing without its people, and this achievement attests to the contributions from all its' employees. It is indeed a proud moment for us.'' The certification is awarded by Great Place to Work®, which is the global authority in creating, assessing, and identifying the best workplaces around the world. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations. Globally, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries aspire to achieve this certification while building and sustaining a great workplace experience for their employees.

Apart from being a leading tech agnostic company, Bosch also has 16 manufacturing facilities in India. Keeping the diverse working environment into consideration, Bosch Limited released Flexibility@Bosch (''Fab'') policy in alignment with it's vision of creating a unique employee experience. This policy adapts to new ways of working, safeguard the interests, health and safety of all employees while successfully managing business continuity, productivity and optimised workspace. The policy provides flexibility to employees (including in manufacturing units) to Work from Home or Work from Anywhere in order to maintain a good work-life balance. Through this policy employees will also be supported by the organization to set-up Home-office Infrastructure and invest in emotional and physical wellbeing. About Bosch in India In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg.Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set-up its manufacturing operations in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 16 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers. The Bosch Group in India employs over 31,500 associates and generated consolidated sales of about ₨.19,996 crores* (2.54 billion euros) in fiscal year 2020 of which ₨. 14,011 crores* (1.78 billion euros) are from consolidated sales to third parties. The Bosch Group in India has close to 15,650 research and development associates.

Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in About Bosch Group The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 400,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2019). The company generated sales of 77.7 billion euros in 2019. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is ''Invented for life.'' The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. Bosch employs some 72,600 associates in research and development at 126 locations across the globe, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com www.iot.bosch.com www.bosch-press.com twitter.com/BoschPresse PWR PWR

