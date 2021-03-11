Left Menu

Farmers withdraw dharna on rail tracks near Amritsar after 169 days

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:15 IST
Farmers withdraw dharna on rail tracks near Amritsar after 169 days

A group of farmers squatting on railway tracks near here to protest the Centre's new farm laws withdrew their agitation on Thursday after 169 days, as suspension of trains caused losses to them and traders.

Savinder Singh, a leader of the Kissan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee which had been spearheading the stir, said they decided to withdraw the rail blockade at Devidaspura on the Amritsar-Delhi route after a meeting of all protesting farmer unions.

Devidaspur near Jandiala station is about 25 km from Amritsar railway station.

''Farmers were blocking only passenger trains but the Centre decided to stop goods trains as well which caused huge losses to farmers, traders and industrialists. In the light of current circumstances, farmers have unanimously resolved to end the stir here,'' he said.

Officials said that with the farmers ending their stir here, normal movement of trains will resume within a couple of days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garment factory fire kills at least 20 in Egypt

At least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured in Egypt on Thursday when a fire broke out in a garment factory north of Cairo, the local governors office said in a statement.The fire started in a four-story factory in El-Obour City, j...

Ministry provides grant of Rs 2.5 lakh to deaf tennis player Jafreen Shaik

The Sports Ministry has provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to deaf tennis player Jafreen Shaik from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons PDUNWFS.The grant was provided to help Shaik continue her t...

Turkey, Russia, Qatar to push for political resolution in Syria

Turkey, Russia and Qatar are making a joint attempt to promote a political solution to Syrias 10-year conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. Today we launched a new trilateral consultation process, Cavusoglu s...

SC to hear DMK leader's plea in connection with remarks made against Scheduled Castes community

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea filed by a DMK leader challenging a Madras High Court order which refused to quash a criminal case against him in connection with alleged remarks made against the Scheduled Castes comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021