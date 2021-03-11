France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travellers

France will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that travellers to or from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Britain and Singapore would no longer have to need a compelling reason to travel.

All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place, the ministry said, adding a decree was due to be published on March 12.

