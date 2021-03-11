Pashmina Testing & Quality Certification Centre brought under industry dept

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Thursday approved the transfer of administrative control over the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre from the skill development department to the industries and commerce (I&C) department.

The decision, which was taken by administrative council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, will facilitate the artisans and weavers to avail testing, certification and labelling facility for authentication of pashmina products, according to an official spokesman.

Advertisement

Beside the promotion of genuine pashmina-based handicrafts and handloom products in the market, the interests of the artisans will be protected through the authentic trade, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)