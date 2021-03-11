Left Menu

Looking beyond tobacco, BAT tries Canadian pot luck

Both BAT and Organigram will contribute scientists, researchers, and product developers to the centre, BAT said, while the unit which acquires the stake in Organigram will become its largest shareholder and can appoint two directors to the Canadian company's board. Organigram's U.S.-listed shares surged around 50% to $4.32 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 18:50 IST
Looking beyond tobacco, BAT tries Canadian pot luck

British American Tobacco said on Thursday it will buy a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer Organigram for about 126 million pounds ($175.81 million) as it diversifies beyond its main tobacco business.

Organigram grows cannabis and makes cannabis-derived products in Canada where marijuana was legalised in 2018. Big tobacco and liquor companies in North America have already made large investments in the nascent industry, with cannabis seen as a less-harmful alternative to cigarettes.

And with top Democratic lawmakers in the United States also promising to decriminalise marijuana use, analysts and experts predict record investment in the industry this year. The deal with Organigram will give BAT access to R&D technologies, product innovation and cannabis expertise, it said in a statement.

A 'Centre of Excellence' will be established at Organigram’s facility in New Brunswick, Canada, to focus on developing next-generation cannabis products with an initial focus on natural remedy cannabidiol. Both BAT and Organigram will contribute scientists, researchers, and product developers to the centre, BAT said, while the unit which acquires the stake in Organigram will become its largest shareholder and can appoint two directors to the Canadian company's board.

Organigram's U.S.-listed shares surged around 50% to $4.32 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq. BAT's London-listed shares were flat. "Organigram has a proven track record of consumer-led innovation and developing high quality adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products, which are legally available in Canada," BAT said.

Both parties will able to commercialise under their own brands any products developed from the collaboration. "As global cannabis deregulation gains pace, led by the US, we have been approached by an increasing number of Big Tobacco, Big Pharma and leading FMCG companies, looking to invest in the Cannabis sector," said Tristan Gervais, Chrystal Capital’s Head of Cannabis advisory at Europe’s Cannabis Merchant Bank.

Marlboro maker Altria has invested in pot producer Cronos Group Inc, while Corona beer-maker Constellation Brands Inc has a stake in Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company globally by market value. ($1 = 0.7167 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India a very difficult side to beat in India, says Morgan

England could get an idea of where they stand heading into this years World Cup at the end of their limited overs engagements against formidable India, captain Eoin Morgan said on Thursday.Hosts India and England will be engaged in a T20 se...

Lebanese sexologist lambasts ridicule by 'childish' TV hosts

Changes United Arab Emirates to Egypt in para 17 By Timour AzhariBEIRUT, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Sexologist Sandrine Atallah thought she had been asked on TV to debate sex education in Lebanon - instead she was ridiculed by he...

Facebook to let content creators monetize short-form videos

Facebook Inc will allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos via advertisements, the social network said on Thursday.The announcement came in a blog httpsabout.fb.comnews202103helping-content-creators-dive...

Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office said it called off the Israeli leaders visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government.Netanyahus office said in a statement that because of difficu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021