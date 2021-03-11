CEOs show 'record' optimism levels about growth in 2021; bullish on revenue increase: Survey

Showing ''record levels of optimism'' about growth a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 76 per cent of CEOs worldwide expect the global economic recovery to improve in 2021, according to a survey.

Leading consultancy PwC's 24th Annual Global CEO Survey that covered 5,050 CEOs in 100 countries and territories, including India, also found that around 36 per cent of the participants were ''very confident'' about their organisations' prospects for revenue growth over the next 12 months. The figure was at 27 per cent in 2020.

One year after COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic, ''CEOs are voicing record levels of optimism in the global economic recovery, with 76 per cent of global business leaders predicting that economic growth will improve in 2021,'' PwC said in a release.

The survey was conducted over January and February.

''The percentage of CEOs expressing confidence in growth is up from 22 per cent in 2020 and 42 per cent in 2019, representing the highest level of optimism since the survey started asking this question in 2012,'' it noted.

As per the findings, optimism among CEOs over global economic growth is particularly strong in North America and Western Europe.

The CEOs are more optimistic about the outlook for their businesses.

''While fears over another pandemic is the topmost threat for business leaders across the globe, majority of India CEOs feel that the global economic growth over the next 12 months will improve, reiterating the optimism we've heard from our clients in recent times,'' said Sanjeev Krishan, chairman of PwC in India.

According to him, as companies expand their use of external partnerships to enable digital solutions and layer them onto legacy IT structures, the complexity created tends to generate ever-greater cyber risk which is an area that Indian business leaders need to tackle in the months to come.

The survey showed that the US has extended its lead as the number one market that CEOs are looking to for growth over the next 12 months at 35 per cent, higher than for China at 28 per cent. In 2020, the US was only one percentage point ahead of China.

''At 17 per cent, Germany holds on to its number three spot on the list of growth destinations, while the UK, post-Brexit, moves up to number four (11 per cent), surpassing India (8 per cent). ''Japan also rises up the ranking to become the sixth most attractive growth destination, overtaking Australia which held that position last year,'' it said.

As many as 30 per cent of the CEOs surveyed expressed concerns about climate change, while it was 24 per cent in 2020.

Climate change still only ranks ninth among CEOs' perceived threats to growth. Furthermore, another 27 per cent of CEOs report being 'not concerned at all' or 'not very concerned' about climate change. This may be because climate change is not seen as an immediate threat to growth compared to other issues such as the pandemic, over-regulation and cyber threats, the release said.

Pandemics and health crises top the list of threats to growth prospects, overtaking the fear of over-regulation, which has been the perennial number one concern for CEOs globally since 2014.

Misinformation has risen to become a top 10 threat to growth, the release said.

The global and regional figures in the report were based on a sub-sample of 1,779 CEOs, proportionate to country nominal GDP to ensure that CEOs' views were representative across all major regions.

Krishan said that chief executive officers now face two fundamental challenges.

''First, how to build trust with a broad range of stakeholders, whose expectations of business are higher than ever before; and second, how to adapt their businesses and deliver sustained outcomes in a rapidly changing external environment so as to come strong, resilient and productive businesses, post the pandemic,'' he noted.

