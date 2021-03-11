Cement volume growth likely to jump 13 pc in FY22: Crisil

Cement companies are in for a good show next fiscal as their volume growth is set to hit a decadal high of 13 per cent on the back of likely demand revival from urban infra and housing sectors, according to a report.

Cement companies were one of the worst-hit by the lockdown but have since September been on recovery.

Cement volume growth is set to hit a decadal high of 13 per cent next fiscal, backed by a revival of the infrastructure and urban housing sectors, and also a very low-base effect, Crisil said in a report on Thursday.

The increased volume will counter-weigh the impact of the rising power and fuel costs and can help keep their credit outlook stable, showed an analysis of 15 cement companies that account for 75 per cent of sector sales volume.

Nitesh Jain, a director at the agency, said higher spends on infrastructure would be in line with a 26 per cent increase in budgetary infra allocation for FY22.

That, coupled with pent-up demand in urban housing, will drive volume and the demand from the hinterland should sustain on the back of higher rural incomes, he added.

While volume growth will rebound, higher cost of sales will weigh on profitability next fiscal, he said, pointing to the rising prices of diesel, pet coke or coal, and polypropylene bags, which may push up cost by Rs 150-200 per tonne. Freight, power and fuel constitute almost 55 per cent of the total cost of cement sales.

Another director Isha Chaudhary said operating profit could moderate by Rs 200-250 per tonne next fiscal due to higher cost and lower net realisation, after touching a seven-year high of over Rs 1,200 per tonne this fiscal. However, cash accruals will not be affected as higher volumes will offset the impact of lower profit margins.

Capex slowed this fiscal as companies chose to conserve cash amid demand disruption. Besides, ample liquidity and strong balance sheets have cushioned the impact of the pandemic on the credit profile of cement makers. But the swift recovery after a 31 per cent contraction in the first quarter of this fiscal should limit the volume decline to just 1-2 per cent for the full fiscal.

While incremental rural demand has offset the slump in urban demand, the demand rebound should spur Capex run rate return to the Rs 12,000-14,000 crore annual run rate from FY22, she said.

