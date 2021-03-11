UK to introduce post-Brexit border controls six months later than planned

Britain will introduce post-Brexit border checks on imports roughly six months later than originally planned, minister David Frost said in a statement on Thursday, citing COVID-19 disruption. "We will now introduce border controls broadly six months later than planned to give traders time to focus on getting back on their feet as the economy opens up after a difficult year," Frost said in a statement.

"We are confident that this new timetable will allow import businesses to re-establish their trading arrangements after a difficult period due to coronavirus, in the most straightforward and lightest touch way possible."

