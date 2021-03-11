UK pushes back timetable for post-Brexit border checks

Britain delayed by around six months its plans to introduce a range of post-Brexit border checks on goods imported from the European Union on Thursday, saying it had listened to businesses which needed more time to prepare.

Britain completed its journey out of the European Union at the end of last year, creating a full customs border with the bloc. The immediate introduction of checks and paperwork on goods exported from Britain into Europe has delayed the arrivals of some products, increased costs and prevented some small operators from being able to compete.

Advertisement

To soften the impact for businesses, also hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britain had already delayed the start of import checks on food goods until April 1. Food producers had been expected to produce certain customs documents and certificates signed by vets to move 'products of animal origin' into Britain after that date.

Those checks will now start in October. Full processes for some other imports will not come into force until January 2022. "We will now introduce border controls broadly six months later than planned to give traders time to focus on getting back on their feet as the economy opens up after a difficult year," Cabinet Office Minister David Frost said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)