Left Menu

UK pushes back timetable for post-Brexit border checks

Britain delayed by around six months its plans to introduce a range of post-Brexit border checks on goods imported from the European Union on Thursday, saying it had listened to businesses which needed more time to prepare. Britain completed its journey out of the European Union at the end of last year, creating a full customs border with the bloc.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:34 IST
UK pushes back timetable for post-Brexit border checks
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain delayed by around six months its plans to introduce a range of post-Brexit border checks on goods imported from the European Union on Thursday, saying it had listened to businesses which needed more time to prepare.

Britain completed its journey out of the European Union at the end of last year, creating a full customs border with the bloc. The immediate introduction of checks and paperwork on goods exported from Britain into Europe has delayed the arrivals of some products, increased costs and prevented some small operators from being able to compete.

To soften the impact for businesses, also hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britain had already delayed the start of import checks on food goods until April 1. Food producers had been expected to produce certain customs documents and certificates signed by vets to move 'products of animal origin' into Britain after that date.

Those checks will now start in October. Full processes for some other imports will not come into force until January 2022. "We will now introduce border controls broadly six months later than planned to give traders time to focus on getting back on their feet as the economy opens up after a difficult year," Cabinet Office Minister David Frost said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak health minister resigns amid government row and COVID surge

Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Thursday he would resign, as the government tries to move past a coalition row while it tackling one of the worlds most severe rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.Slovakias four-party ruling c...

CISF jawan at Delhi airport saves life of CRPF man posted in Kashmir

A CISF jawan saved the life of a CRPF man by administering him the CPR medical procedure at the Delhi airport, officials said on Thursday.The incident took place at the terminal-II of the Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA around 4 pm...

4 govt officials in Rajasthan fined for not complying with RTI Act

Four government officials were fined by Rajasthan State Information Commission for not providing information under the Right to Information RTI Act, an official statement said on Thursday.Two officers of the rural development and panchayati...

Black Clover Episode 168: Nacht Faust arrives to train Asta against Dark Triad

With only two episodes remaining, the manga Black Clover is almost over. It will return with a new plot after 170 episodes. Meanwhile, lets talk about Black Clover episode 168, which is scheduled for release next week.Black Clover Episode 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021