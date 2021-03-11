Euro zone bond yields fall after ECB says it will speed up bond purchases

Euro zone government bond yields fell and the risk premium on southern European bonds tightened on Thursday, after the ECB said it would boost the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). The European Central Bank signalled faster money-printing on Thursday to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs but stopped short of adding firepower to its already aggressive pandemic-fighting package.

Euro zone yields were already edging down, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, which were affected by an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that was not as bad as feared. Euro area bond prices – which move inversely with yields - saw their worst performance in years in February, tracking U.S. Treasuries which came under selling pressure from expectations a huge stimulus package would boost economic growth and inflation.

The ECB barely increased its emergency bond purchases in recent weeks, stoking doubts about the bank's resolve to calm market nerves and support indebted governments through the pandemic. The ECB policy statement "is more dovish than anticipated" and suggested that the central bank "aims to correct the mis-match between its dovish rhetoric and apparent policy of benign neglect over the past two weeks or so", said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell over 4 basis points to -0.37%, its lowest since Feb. 18. Benchmark 10-year yields Italy -- among the biggest beneficiary of ECB bond buying -- fell as much as 10 basis points to 0.57%.

That pushed the closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year bond yields tightened to 92 basis points, its tightest since Feb. 23. "During the press conference, we would now look for any hints as to how much is 'significantly higher' (PEPP), what was the threshold to action to determine whether that may be sustained longer, and what impact the recent increase in rates has had on their overall outlook," TD Securities said.

Despite the recent lack of direct intervention, inflation-linked "real" bond yields fell after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said on Feb. 22 the bank was "closely monitoring" rising borrowing costs. They were also pressured by comments from ECB officials that suggested the bank’s focus was also on real yields and the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve and overnight index swap (OIS) curve.

The euro lost some of its gains from earlier in the session, dipping as low as $1.1942 after the policy decision announcement, from around $1.1957 before. Euro zone banks accelerated their losses sharply following the statement, trading down 2% at one point and hitting session lows.

