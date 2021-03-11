Left Menu

Lakshya opens game art studio in Bengaluru; plans to hire up to 100 people next fiscal

Lakshya also said it plans to hire up to 100 people in 2021-22 for the Bengaluru studio. Lakshya plans to set up a team of up to 100 people in Bangalore in the coming financial year 2021-22, in different roles and positions such as Project Managers, Art Leads, Animators, 3D Artists etc, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:41 IST
Lakshya opens game art studio in Bengaluru; plans to hire up to 100 people next fiscal

Game art and animation services company Lakshya on Thursday said it has opened a game art studio in Bengaluru which will house the sixth development team of the company. Lakshya also said it plans to hire up to 100 people in 2021-22 for the Bengaluru studio. ''Our clients' faith in us as their trusted partner, especially during the challenging COVID times, has led us to increasing our team size so that we can continue to provide greater quantity of high-quality content. Bangalore office reaffirms our commitment to our clients,'' Lakshya CEO Manvendra Shukul said in a statement. Lakshya has a presence in Gurugram and Pune, besides Seattle in the US, Tokyo in Japan, and London in the UK. Founded in 2004, Lakshya has been developing game art and animation for clients like Disney, Microsoft, Sony, Warner Brothers, Square Enix, From Software and Bandai Namco. ''Lakshya plans to set up a team of up to 100 people in Bangalore in the coming financial year 2021-22, in different roles and positions such as Project Managers, Art Leads, Animators, 3D Artists etc,'' the company said. Lakshya has upped its new hires by up to 15 per cent over the last one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in hiring is due to new business in the past year. At present, Lakshya has a team of more than 550 people, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak health minister resigns amid government row and COVID surge

Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Thursday he would resign, as the government tries to move past a coalition row while it tackling one of the worlds most severe rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.Slovakias four-party ruling c...

CISF jawan at Delhi airport saves life of CRPF man posted in Kashmir

A CISF jawan saved the life of a CRPF man by administering him the CPR medical procedure at the Delhi airport, officials said on Thursday.The incident took place at the terminal-II of the Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA around 4 pm...

4 govt officials in Rajasthan fined for not complying with RTI Act

Four government officials were fined by Rajasthan State Information Commission for not providing information under the Right to Information RTI Act, an official statement said on Thursday.Two officers of the rural development and panchayati...

Black Clover Episode 168: Nacht Faust arrives to train Asta against Dark Triad

With only two episodes remaining, the manga Black Clover is almost over. It will return with a new plot after 170 episodes. Meanwhile, lets talk about Black Clover episode 168, which is scheduled for release next week.Black Clover Episode 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021