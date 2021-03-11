Isuzu Motors sets up service centre in Navi Mumbai

Japanese firm Isuzu Motor on Thursday said it has set up a new full-fledged service centre in Navi Mumbai with its dealer partner JMD, as part of its plan to scale up sales and service operations.

JMD is one of the key dealer partners for Isuzu in Maharashtra and has been representing Isuzu India in Mumbai for over six years with a showroom in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai.

Located in Nerul area, the new service centre is spread over an area of 13,900 sq ft and well-equipped with modern tools, seven service bays, a paint booth and skilled technicians for service support to all Isuzu customers in the region, the company said in a release.

Apart from the commercial pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - Isuzu also sells ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross, a lifestyle and adventure pick-up and ISUZU mu-X, a premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment.

''We have always remained committed to delivering the right level of service to all our customers. We keep 'customer delight' at the core of our service operations and work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our dealer partners,'' said Shankar Srinivas, Vice President for service and customer relations, Isuzu Motor India.

There is a growing need for Isuzu vehicles in the region and this service centre will adequately cater to the needs of the growing customer base, said Girish Vazirani, Director - JMD Isuzu.

