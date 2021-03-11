Left Menu

CISF jawan at Delhi airport saves life of CRPF man posted in Kashmir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:55 IST
CISF jawan at Delhi airport saves life of CRPF man posted in Kashmir

A CISF jawan saved the life of a CRPF man by administering him the CPR medical procedure at the Delhi airport, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the terminal-II of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) around 4 pm on Wednesday.

The Central Industrial Security Force control room was informed by the airport staff that a passenger was lying unconscious on the chair inside the terminal and soon two personnel of the force -- Sub Inspector S K Yadav and Constable Deepak Biswas -- rushed to the spot.

The unconscious passenger was immediately administered the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure by constable Biswas, following which he came back to his senses, they said.

The CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

A doctor later attended on him at the airport terminal and he was later shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

The passenger was identified as CRPF head constable S Ravi Gnanadhas posted in the Kashmir Valley, they said.

He was supposed to take an Indigo flight to Srinagar after he arrived here from Madurai.

