US stocks open higher with help from Big Tech companies

Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street with an assist from technology companies, which have seen big swings in recent days. The SP 500 index was up 0.7 per cent in the early going Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.7 per cent.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street with an assist from technology companies, which have seen big swings in recent days. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7 per cent in the early going Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a more modest 0.2 per cent, a day after closing at its latest record high. The recent return of stability to the bond market has been reassuring investors after a sudden spike in long-term interest rates over the past month prompted traders to dump tech shares, which started to look expensive after months of gigantic gains.

