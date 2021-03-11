Left Menu

LG directs officials to prepare plan for e-waste management park in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:57 IST
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed officials to chalk out a proposal for setting up an e-waste management park in Delhi for efficient disposal of electronic waste.

Baijal held a meeting along with K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian government, in this regard.

''Co-chaired a meeting with Dr. K Vijay Raghavan to discuss the development of an e-Waste Management Park in Delhi for ensuring safe & efficient disposal of electrical & electronic waste in an organised way so as to reduce environmental pollution and associated health hazards,'' he tweeted.

''Advised Chief Secretary, Delhi to draw out a proposal in consultation with the MoEF&CC, MeitY etc and the industry stakeholders for setting up e-waste management park in Delhi in a time-bound manner,'' he said in another tweet.

The LG stressed the need to provide for a mechanism to effectively implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) pertaining to collection of e-waste and its processing.

He also called for a system of incentives and disincentives to encourage safe disposal of e-waste; an oversight mechanism to ensure compliance of e-waste management rules; and for evolving an appropriate framework for management of the e-waste park.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee is also preparing an elaborative framework for safe disposal of obsolete batteries of electric vehicles, according to officials.

It will also include EPR, which makes producers of these batteries partially responsible for their recycling.

Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2021-22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday the city government aims to convert its entire transport fleet to an electric vehicle system in the next 25 years.

The biggest step to protect the environment has been the implementation of ''possibly the world's most progressive'' electric vehicle policy in Delhi since August 2020, he had said.

The share of electric vehicles has increased from 0.2 per cent to 2.21 per cent since the implementation of the policy.

