Need for stronger US-India cooperation in cyber defensive efforts, says Congressman Krishnamoorthi

An influential Indian-American Congressman on Thursday called for a stronger US cooperation with India and other key security partners in coordinating cyber defensive efforts, in view of the increasing cyber-attacks by China.

“Recent public reports of the Chinese government’s ongoing cyber campaigns against the United States, India, and other key security partners highlights the need for not only stronger cyber defence systems but also stronger cooperation in coordinating defensive efforts,” Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

Krishnamoorthi is the only Indian American in the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Through my position on the Intelligence Committee, I've authored laws which have strengthened our domestic cyber technology and 5G sectors in the face of the threat posed by the Chinese government, but securing our own systems means also supporting our friends as they reinforce their own cyber defenses so we can together contain and eliminate the cyber threats posed by the Chinese government,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Earlier this month, a US-based company- Recorded Future- which studies the use of the internet by state actors, in its recent report detailed about the campaign conducted by a China-linked threat activity group RedEcho targeting the Indian power sector, raising suspicion whether last year's massive power outage in Mumbai was a result of the online intrusion.

On October 12, a grid failure in Mumbai resulted in massive power outages, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and hitting the economic activity hard.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of Power said there is no impact on operations of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) due to any malware attack and that prompt actions are taken on advisories issued against such threats.

Responding to the findings of the study, the ministry said, ''There is no impact on any of the functionalities carried out by POSOCO due to the referred threat. No data breach/ data loss has been detected due to these incidents.'' PTI LKJ RS AKJ RS

