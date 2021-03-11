Left Menu

Icertis raises USD 80 mn in funding from investors

Out of its 1,500 employees globally, about 900 employees are India-based.The funds raised by the company will be largely used to strengthen and build the product.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:04 IST
Icertis raises USD 80 mn in funding from investors

Tech solutions provider Icertis on Thursday said it has raised USD 80 million in funding (over Rs 581 crore), led by existing investor B Capital Group.

The series F round, which valued the company had over USD 2.8 billion, also saw participation from Greycroft, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, PSP Growth, and e.ventures.

Icertis has now raised over USD 280 million, and the current financing nearly triples the valuation of its series E round in July 2019, a statement said.

The company will use this funding to invest in accelerating AI and Blockchain development, expanding its sales and marketing footprint, and building out its global partner network, it added.

In addition, Icertis has added members to its Board of Directors as independent directors - Penny Pritzker (founder and Chairman of PSP Partners) and Karyn Smith (general counsel at Twilio Inc).

Icertis' solution in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) space that allows customers to manage sell-side, buy-side and corporate contracts on one platform.

''It is immensely satisfying to have led the transformation of CLM from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'critical-to-have' software category.

We're eminently well-positioned to continue our undisputed leadership. Icertis is clearly out in front and executing on our vision to transform contracting – the foundation of commerce – and this is just the beginning,'' Samir Bodas, CEO and co-founder of Icertis, said.

Icertis has a massive presence in India and some of its biggest customers include Infosys, Lupin, Airtel, Genpact. Out of its 1,500 employees globally, about 900 employees are India-based.

The funds raised by the company will be largely used to strengthen and build the product. This involves adding to the existing Indian workforce to keep improving the AI-ML and Natural Language Processing capabilities of the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform.

Icertis intends to expand the headcount in R&D by 30-40 per cent during the upcoming fiscals and will also expand the India sales team, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Ramos defends referees and VAR

Spains referees found an unlikely ally in the form of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who said on Thursday that players should show an understanding about the difficulties of the officials job. Ramoss comments came after Atletico Madrid w...

Devotees throng Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri

Hundreds of devotees on Thursday thronged the Pashupatinath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to devote to Shiva-Shakti Sworupa a combined form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti Pashupatinath, I ...

EU COVID certificates to combine data on vaccination, recovery, tests

The European Unions executive will propose next week that new COVID-19 certificates combine information on vaccination, recovery from the sickness and test results to avoid discrimination between citizens, a senior official said. Southern E...

Libyan women want progress after appointment of first female foreign minister

Libyas first woman foreign minister, Najla el-Mangoush, will be sworn in next week as part of a new unity government, a rare female voice at the top table whose appointment many Libyan women welcomed on Thursday. Mangoush, a lawyer who had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021