SoftBank-backed Coupang valued at $109 bln in blockbuster debut

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed Coupang soared more than 81% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the South Korean e-commerce giant at $109 billion.

Stock opened at $63.5, compared to the raised offer price of $35 per share which fetched around $4.6 billion for Coupang, in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year.

