Left Menu

Online boom: SoftBank-backed Coupang surges to over $100 bln valuation in debut

SoftBank Group Corp-backed Coupang was valued at around $109 billion in its market debut on Thursday after South Korea's largest e-commerce company raised around $4.6 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:19 IST
Online boom: SoftBank-backed Coupang surges to over $100 bln valuation in debut

SoftBank Group Corp-backed Coupang was valued at around $109 billion in its market debut on Thursday after South Korea's largest e-commerce company raised around $4.6 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year. Coupang's stock soared 81% to open at $63.50. The company had priced 130 million shares sold in the IPO at $35 per share, higher than the marketing range $32-$34 per share, giving the Seoul-headquartered e-commerce giant a market value of $60 billion.

Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim, Coupang rose to prominence after launching its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service in the East Asian country. SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund owns 35.1% of Coupang. Coupang's spectacular debut further bolsters the recent fortunes of the Vision Fund, which is bouncing back from an annual loss last March. Last month, it announced record quarterly profit.

Coupang operates an online marketplace that sells everything from fresh groceries to toys, as well as food delivery app Coupang Eats. "We're laser focused on our home market," Kim said in an interview. "We're going to invest in 50,000 more jobs and billions of dollars more in not only the infrastructure, but the unique end to end technology that powers all of those services."

In 2020, Coupang's net sales jumped 91% year-on-year to $11 billion. Net losses narrowed to $567.6 million from $770.2 million posted in the prior year. Coupang's successful share offering comes as the U.S. IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades and investors are flocking to buy shares in technology companies that have benefited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPO is the biggest in the United States this year, surpassing the $2.15 billion raised by dating app Bumble Inc . It also marks a jump in Coupang's valuation, which was pegged at $9 billion in a fundraising round in 2018, according to Pitchbook. Analysts in South Korea said the strong response to Coupang's offering was a result of its market-leader position in the country at a time when, like many other e-commerce firms, its sales have grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Considering the high level of valuation inherent in the pricing, the market is giving a generous assessment of the company's achieving the top spot in market share," said Park Sang-joon, analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Coupang was the top-ranked South Korean e-commerce firm in 2020 with 19.2% market share, according to Euromonitor, compared to Naver Corp's 13.6% and eBay Korea's 12.8%. It was the 10th largest e-commerce firm in the world, based on retail value excluding sales tax.

Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JPMorgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mississippi governor signs law banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Mississippis Republican governor on Thursday signed legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girls sports, becoming the first U.S. state to do so this year.Governor Tate Reeves said a January executive order issu...

SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in $40 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm controlled by Altimeter Capital Management LP that could value the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company at nearly 40 billion, the Wall Street Journal report...

DSGMC launches diagnostics centre, to conduct tests for Rs 50

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC on Thursday launched a diagnostics centre at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex to make expensive medical tests affordable for those from economically weaker sections.Such a centre will con...

Meghalaya opp to table privilege motion against CM

The opposition Congress in Meghalaya Thursday said it will table a privilege motion against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for allegedly misleading the House on the power purchase agreement signed with NTPC in 2007.Leader of Opposition Muku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021