Scaffolding collapses during railway track repair work, 1 killed

The contractor has been booked for negligence, Deputy Commissioner of Police East Deepak Yadav said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:28 IST
A 20-year-old labourer died and eight others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed while they were working on a section of a railway track in east Delhi on Thursday, police said.

Shehzad, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar district, was killed in the incident near Yamuna Khadar, while those injured are undergoing treatment at the Jag Parvesh Hospital and the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital here, they said.

The police said around 25-30 men were at work when the incident took place. Nine of them sustained injuries after the scaffolding collapsed following which they fell from a height of approximately 25-30 feet.

They were all contractual workers engaged in repairing works and were on the scaffolding when it collapsed. The contractor has been booked for negligence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said. The FIR in the case has been registered at the Shakarpur Police Station under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence), he said. The contractor is currently in Vadodara in Gujarat. He has been called to Delhi on Friday to join further enquiry in connection with the case. The injured were identified as Sohib (20), Kalibhawan (22), Sudhir (38), Raghubir (22), Sonu (20), Golu (20), Anis Khan (20) and Imran (21). They hail from states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, police said. PTI AMP SRY

