Portugal to gradually ease COVID-19 lockdown from next week

Nearly two months into a lockdown imposed in mid-January to tackle what was then the world's worst coronavirus surge, Portugal's government announced on Thursday it would start to gradually ease its strict rules from next week.

Kindergartens, pre-schools and primary schools will reopen on Monday, as well as hair salons and book shops, Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference, adding restaurants will only be allowed to open their doors in May.

The measures to ease the lockdown will be revaluated every 15 days, Costa said.

