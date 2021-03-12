Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks up as Biden signs stimulus; lower yields boost tech

Seoul's KOSPI added 1.12%, Taiwan shares were up 0.21% and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.85%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.99%, but China's blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.43% as that country's high-valuation tech and consumer firms dragged.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 08:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks up as Biden signs stimulus; lower yields boost tech

Asian shares pushed higher on Friday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and as a retreat in bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising inflation.

Biden signed the stimulus legislation ahead of a televised address in which he pledged aggressive action to speed vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4. The signing of the American Rescue Plan provided a further boost to market sentiment after the European Central Bank said it was ready to accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on borrowing costs, using its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs.

That and a better-than-expected U.S. government bond auction could support a rally in tech stocks and a rotation between growth and value stocks in the next few weeks, said Cliff Zhao, chief strategist at China Construction Bank International in Hong Kong. "But in the second quarter the market still (will be) very volatile, and especially when we look at the U.S. dollar it's much stronger than expectations around the end of last year. So I think the strong U.S. dollar may weigh on some liquidity conditions in the emerging markets," he said.

MSCI's broadest gauge index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.45% on Friday morning, supported by tech gains. Seoul's KOSPI added 1.12%, Taiwan shares were up 0.21% and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.85%.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.99%, but China's blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.43% as that country's high-valuation tech and consumer firms dragged. U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday, with the 10-year yield at 1.5405% after falling to 1.475% overnight, its first foray below 1.5% in a week.

The German 10-year yield was last at -0.331% after hitting a three-week low of -0.367%. "There might be some disappointment (the ECB) didn't expand their bond purchase program but that's largely offset by undertakings to accelerate the purchases," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

On Wall Street, easing inflation worries helped support equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58% and the S&P 500 gained 1.04%, both to record highs. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.52%. Sentiment was also boosted by weekly jobless claims data, which pointed to a recovering U.S. labor market as vaccine rollouts helped lead to economic reopenings.

Analysts largely expect inflation to pick up as vaccine rollouts lead to a reopening, but worries persist that Biden's stimulus package could overheat the economy. The dollar gained 0.22% against the yen to 108.73 and the euro fell 0.1% on the day to $1.1975. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged up to 91.488.

Oil prices retreated from sharp gains as the dollar firmed, with U.S. crude dipping 0.3% to $65.82 a barrel. Brent crude lost 0.24% to $69.46 per barrel. Spot gold prices were little-changed, up less than 0.1% at $1,722.40 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health min says

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21.The Japanese g...

Marcus Harris signs for Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced that Australia batsman Marcus Harris has signed for the County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns with the side. The 28-year-old left-hander will link up with the Running Fox...

Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. The Dilwale actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the n...

Attacks and injuries shaped Mamata's political career

Mamata Banerjee has earned for herself the image of the gutsy political leader, who has weathered physical attacks and injuries in her four-decade- long career to emerge stronger in her public life.Her comebacks after such incidents saw her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021