Amazon's new facility in Amarillo (Texas) to create over 500 full-time jobs

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 12-03-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 08:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a new fulfilment center in Amarillo, Texas. Expected to launch in early 2022, the new operations facility is expected to create over 500 new, full-time jobs for the local community.

"We look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the Amarillo community and are thrilled to be able to expand our operations in the Texas panhandle. We're grateful for the support we've received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 500 new, full-time jobs for the local community," said Mark Marzano, Director of Operations at Amazon.

At the one-million-square-foot facility in Amarillo, Amazon employees will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Amazon's full-time employees get an industry-leading starting wage of USD15 per hour as well as comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one.

Besides, Amazon offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon in Texas has created over 70,000 jobs and has invested more than USD16.9 billion since 2010, contributing more than USD18.8 billion in GDP to the state economy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amazon to Amarillo. Amazon's investment in our city includes the creation of 500 new, full-time jobs. Amarillo has always been a logistical hub, and Amazon's facility will reinforce this," said Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

