Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize Delivery Models Across Mine Sites

PTI | Denver | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 09:52 IST
Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced a five-year extension to its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT), the world's largest gold mining company, to standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites. Through this renewed engagement, Infosys BPM will drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont.

As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering. Infosys BPM will leverage DigiTran, a solution applying advanced techniques like knowledge management, simulation, and best-in-class processes. DigiTran enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized processes. Infosys BPM will also improve Newmont's touchless invoice processing across their Accounts Payable processes and provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.

''We are pleased to continue to partner with Infosys BPM in standardizing and digitizing supply chain processes across our regions. Infosys BPM's strong leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements, and cost savings,'' said Ryan Plourde, Group ExecutiveSupply Chain, Newmont Corporation.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said, ''Infosys BPM is delighted to extend our strategic collaboration with Newmont to standardize and digitally transform processes across mine sites in different geographies. This engagement leverages our deep digital and domain expertise and will fast track Applied AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) adoption in mining. This is a testament to our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, i.e. harmonization, continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise, and empathy. The success of this digital transformation attests to Infosys BPM's longstanding relationship with Newmont and can be a real game-changer in the sector.'' About Infosys BPM Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys was set up in April 2002. Infosys BPM's technology heritage and investment in business domain centers of excellence, and its holistic approach of end-to-end transformative BPM (Business Process Management), delivers transformational benefits to its clients through the use of innovative technologies such as Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, Rich Content Visualization, and Mobile Technologies. Infosys BPM employed 34,366 people, from 80 nationalities as of September 30, 2017, operating across 32 global locations.

