Left Menu

China stocks rise on infra boost, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks eked out gains on Friday, underpinned by strength in infrastructure firms, although Sino-U.S. tensions capped the rise. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 5,139.87 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 3,449.86.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 09:58 IST
China stocks rise on infra boost, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks eked out gains on Friday, underpinned by strength in infrastructure firms, although Sino-U.S. tensions capped the rise.

The CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 5,139.87 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 3,449.86. The CSI300 infrastructure jumped 3.9% and was set for its best day since July 6, 2020, thanks in part to its low valuations after underperforming the market for a long time.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the government's target for more than 6% economic growth this year, saying it is "not low", and policies would not be dramatically loosened to chase higher growth. ** Helping sentiment further, a retreat in U.S. bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising inflation.

"Risk appetite could pick up again, as the U.S. yield rally lost momentum for now," Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities, noted in a report. But, investors also watched negative developments around Sino-U.S. relations.

The United States Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system and forecast "difficult" talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week. Shares of Huawei suppliers retreated as the U.S. administration added new limits on these companies.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 29,311.88, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7%, to 11,416.60. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.62% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.37%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4875 per U.S. dollar, up 0.11%. As of 0401 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.54% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increasing tendency to politicise humanitarian situations is unfortunate: India at UN

The increasing tendency to politicize humanitarian situations is unfortunate, India has said at the UN, stressing that nations must resist linking developmental aid with progress in the political process as this will only enhance food insec...

Mobile seized after Delhi Police approaches Tihar authorities in Ambani bomb scare probe

A mobile phone suspected to have been used for operating a Telegram channel to claim responsibility for a terror threat has been seized from Tihar Jail, after the Delhi Polices Special Cell approached prison authorities in connection with t...

India Glycols, Clariant form JV to tap green renewables megatrend

India Glycols Ltd IGL, a leading manufacturer of green technology-based chemicals, has announced a strategic partnership to establish a joint venture with Clariant in renewable ethylene oxide EO derivatives. Clariant is a focused, sustainab...

Bhullar makes strong start in Doha with 67 in first round

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar got off to his best start on the European Tour in over a year as he carded a four-under 67 in the opening round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters here.Bhullar, winner of the Fiji Open in 2018, was Tied-10t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021