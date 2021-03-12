China stocks rise on infra boost, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks eked out gains on Friday, underpinned by strength in infrastructure firms, although Sino-U.S. tensions capped the rise.

The CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 5,139.87 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 3,449.86. The CSI300 infrastructure jumped 3.9% and was set for its best day since July 6, 2020, thanks in part to its low valuations after underperforming the market for a long time.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the government's target for more than 6% economic growth this year, saying it is "not low", and policies would not be dramatically loosened to chase higher growth. ** Helping sentiment further, a retreat in U.S. bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising inflation.

"Risk appetite could pick up again, as the U.S. yield rally lost momentum for now," Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities, noted in a report. But, investors also watched negative developments around Sino-U.S. relations.

The United States Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system and forecast "difficult" talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week. Shares of Huawei suppliers retreated as the U.S. administration added new limits on these companies.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 29,311.88, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7%, to 11,416.60. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.62% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.37%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4875 per U.S. dollar, up 0.11%. As of 0401 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.54% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

