Maruti Suzuki India says trained 15 lakh people in safe driving through its schools

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has trained over 15 lakh people in safe driving through its driving schools.

The company, which first opened Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) in 2005, currently has 492 driving training centers across 238 cities in India with around 1,400 certified and qualified expert trainers.

Commenting on the milestone, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, ''At MSDS, our focus is to inculcate safe and responsible road behavior in each applicant while imparting safe driving skills with 360-degree knowledge about the vehicle basic maintenance and emergency handling techniques.'' He further said, ''...through MSDS we have trained over 1.5 million applicants on safe driving. This milestone also demonstrates our commitment to offering scientific and technical driving knowledge.'' Srivastava said MSDS was conceived to provide best-in-class driving training to the citizens. ''It has grown to become India's leading professional driving school chain with over 492 facilities in 238 cities across India. The MSDS network has around 1,400 certified and qualified expert trainers,'' he added.

The company said MSDS facilitates training through a hybrid curriculum which includes on-road driving situations and classroom training by experts, who provide training sessions to educate trainees on-road behavior, defensive driving, Good Samaritan Law, traffic rules, and regulations amongst others. ''In 2020, MSDS introduced new courses customized for applicants who need more on-road practice. Apart from running various programs for novice and young learners, MSDS collaborates with various corporates, fleet owners and jointly conducts programs to suit their varied needs,'' it added.

The applicants are also given value-added services such as license assistance and assistance to own a car amongst others, the statement said.

