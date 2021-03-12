Left Menu

Adani Ports credit profile unaffected by Gangavaram Port acquisition: Fitch

There is no credit impact on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) from its proposed acquisition of a minority 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) from Warburg Pincus Llc, according to Fitch Ratings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:17 IST
GPL is the second-largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh on east coast of India.. Image Credit: ANI

There is no credit impact on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) from its proposed acquisition of a minority 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) from Warburg Pincus Llc, according to Fitch Ratings. The purchase price of Rs 19,500 crore will be fully funded through APSEZ's internal accruals and cash balance. Fitch said the acquisition supports APSEZ's port portfolio by diversifying concentration away from the west coast of India.

The company says the proportion of cargo from western and eastern coasts will shift to 60 percent and 40 percent respectively from 67 percent and 33 percent currently. APSEZ's share of pan-India cargo volume will also increase to 30 percent from 27 percent, consolidating its market leadership. GPL's EBITDA margin of 59 percent is lower than the 70 percent that APSEZ records for its port operations. However, APSEZ intends to improve GPL's profit margin by increasing operational efficiency.

Fitch said APSEZ has a strong record in turning around acquired port assets like Dhamra Port in 2014, Kattupalli Shipyard in 2015, and more recently Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd which APSEZ acquired in October 2020. GPL is a debt-free asset and has growth potential through expansion, new cargo types, and enhanced logistics solutions.

Fitch rating case estimates that the acquisition of GPL will result in APSEZ's consolidated EBITDA in the financial years ending March 2022 (FY22) and FY23 to increase by about 6 percent for both years and that net debt/EBITDAR in FY21 to FY25 will remain unchanged to stay below 5.0x, the level above which it will consider negative rating action. APSEZ's underlying credit profile is capped by India's country ceiling of BBB-minus.

GPL paid-up equity share capital of 517 million shares of which 58.1 percent are owned by D V S Raju and family -- the promoter -- 10.4 percent by the state government of Andhra Pradesh and 31.5 percent by Warburg Pincus. APSEZ is also in discussions with D V S Raju and their family for their 58.1 percent stake. GPL is the second-largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh on the east coast of India. It has nine water berths with 64 million metric tonnes (MMT) of capacity under a concession from Andhra Pradesh that extends till 2059.

The port handled 35 MMT of cargo in FY20. GPL is an all-weather, deep water, multi-purpose port capable of handling fully laden super-cape size vessels of up to 200,000 DWT. It has free-hold land of around 1,800 acres and a master plan capacity of 250 MMT per annum with 31 berths for future growth.

