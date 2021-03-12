Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO to open on Mar 17; price band fixed at Rs 303-305/share

Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Friday set a price a band of Rs 303-305 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 17.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of 81,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1,09,43,070 equity scrips by existing shareholders, the small finance bank announced in a virtual press conference.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO would fetch Rs 582 crore.

Those offering shares through the OFS (offer for sale) route include International Financial Corporation (IFC), Gaja Capital, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, DWM (International) Mauritius Ltd and Americorp Ventures.

The three-day public issue would conclude on March 19 and bidding for anchor investors would be open on March 16.

The bank has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements.

The small finance bank has over 20 institutional investors including development funds and private equity investors.

As of March 2020, the net worth of the bank stood at around Rs 1,000 crore with a capital adequacy ratio of 30 per cent.

It has a deposit base of more than Rs 2,800 crore and a gross loan portfolio of around over Rs 3,700 crore.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers of the issue. Shares of the bank will be listed on BSE and NSE. Earlier in December, the bank received market regulator Sebi's go ahead to float the IPO.

