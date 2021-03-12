RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis (Wives) of Airforce Officers and Jawans on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. The stunning resort came alive with over 400 Sanginis, representatives of the Airforce Wives Welfare Association who came together to partake in the celebration along with their men in uniform including officers, junior commissioned officers, and soldiers.

The all-day event was a celebration of everything on the spectrum as members of AFWWA came together on such a scale for the first time after the pandemic. The day commenced with the inauguration of Thank You Air Force Installation followed by the felicitation of the men in uniform by RCC DIVA members. Ensuing the felicitation, the First Lady and president AFWWA joined President and Chairperson of RCC DIVA, Manisha Pramod Chordia in releasing pigeons to fly in the air to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of armed forces families and also signify peace, prosperity, and freedom.

The first lady and president AFWWA Shrimati Geeta Dagar thanking RCC DIVA Members for their generosity and appreciated the organizers for their efforts in conducting a successful and stimulating event for the families that will forever be etched in memory. The president also handed over a miniature model of the Dassault Rafale Jet as a memento to RCC DIVA President Manisha Pramod Chordia. The venue felt a splash of carnival excitement despite the global pandemic as the attendees spent the day reveling in various dance & music performances, art displays, photo booths, bull rodeo, tug of war, mega Jenga, etc.

One of the highlights of the event was the dance performance by RCC Diva members to thank the warriors and their brave spouses. The excited crowd welcomed the much-needed distraction as they hopped from one photo booth to the other. RCC President Manisha Pramod Chordia has been nominated as Member of the State Women Commission, Govt. of Tamilnadu. She is the first woman of Rajasthani origin to be nominated for the prestigious post.

"I totally wasn't expecting this," said GG Thomas, one of the executive members of AFWWA, buzzing with excitement. A bit of festivity was especially needed now to lift spirits and bring a little hope amid tough times, she said. "The edible donut wheel display was a unique and delicious work of art and create your own diffuser stalls surely set the mood," She added. "This has been a delightful experience for the ladies especially because they have all been stuck in their houses during the lockdown period. Good food, music, and dance have set the tone for the day. This event will surely be counted as one of the most fascinating experiences of 2021," said Anu Sharma, Secretary AFWWA.

"We have moved out in small gatherings before but this is the first time we have stepped outside our boundaries at such huge strength. We are very thankful to the organizers for arranging such a fabulous day for us," added one of the sanginis. RCC DIVA Foundation also organized a hair donation drive to benefit cancer patients called 'Hair to Hope' benefit. The Sanginis who donated their hair were handed certificates and badges by Shrimati Geeta Dagar, President AFWWA.

The benefit will supply wigs to patients who struggle with emotional challenges after they lose their hair during chemotherapy. The initiative was launched bearing in mind the loss of confidence that cancer patients experience during their journey to recovery. In its thirteenth year since inception, RCC DIVA, and the women behind this great entity, have proven to society that gender has no bounds in conquering any field. They have contributed to the community not only with their grace, humility, compassion, kindness, and tenderness but also with their skills, capabilities, efforts, and flair, effectively "INFUSED and CRAFTED" together with the strength of womanhood and femineity," said President and Chairperson of RCC DIVA Manisha Pramod Chordia.

International Women's Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change, and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women. We couldn't think of a better way than to celebrate this women's day alongside these brave individuals who make such tremendous sacrifices to secure our freedom. This nation owes defense spouses a great debt, for their dedication to home and family has a tremendous effect on our military's ability to do their best in defense of this great nation. defense spouses exhibit tremendous courage and unyielding faith, and in their spirit of resolve, we see the best of India - added President and Chairperson of RCC DIVA Manisha Pramod Chordia. For the last 13 years RCC DIVA Foundation, the charity arm of RCC DIVA has been consistently aligned with priority themes announced by UNDP on the occasion of women's day. This year's theme, "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In sync with the theme, RCC Diva has been offering free training to girls in the field of tailoring and cosmetology under their flagship project "Prayas", thereby enabling underprivileged and unemployed women to be self-reliant.

