UK exports to EU slump in first month of new Brexit trade ties

Exports and imports from Britain to the European Union plunged during the first month of the country's new trade relationship with the bloc, according to data published on Friday with some heavy caveats.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:47 IST
Exports and imports from Britain to the European Union plunged during the first month of the country's new trade relationship with the bloc, according to data published on Friday with some heavy caveats. Exports of goods to the EU, excluding non-monetary gold and other precious metals, slumped by 40.7% in January, the Office for National Statistics said. Imports fell by 28.8%

However, the ONS had previously warned that the hit to trade volumes from the COVID-19 pandemic would make it difficult to identify a Brexit impact from new customs arrangements in January's data.

