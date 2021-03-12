Left Menu

Two dead, 27 injured as bus falls into gorge in MP

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:55 IST
Two dead, 27 injured as bus falls into gorge in MP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Two women were killed and 27 other passengers injured, one of them seriously, when the bus in which they were traveling fell into a gorge in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly after Thursday midnight near Manikhapa village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, they said.

''The ill-fated bus was on its way to Chhindwara from Bhopal when it fell into the gorge on Chhindwara-Betul road,'' district collector Saurabh Kumar Suman said.

Two women, identified as Nandani Fazal Khan (20) and Rupali Asrathe (36), died in the mishap, he said.

The injured have been hospitalized, the collector said, adding that the grievously wounded person was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur for advanced medical care.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Agrawal said a probe is on to know the exact reason behind the accident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle fell after the driver lost control over it, he added.

Whether the bus had a permit on the route and a fitness certificate is being investigated, Agrawal said.

The collector said the state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the two deceased women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US criticises China's Hong Kong move, set to raise Xinjiang genocide charge in talks

The United States on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kongs electoral system and forecast difficult talks with Beijings top diplomats next week, when the genocide Washington says China is committing against minority Muslims w...

TMC delegation arrives at EC office in Delhi to raise concern over Nandigram incident

A delegation of six MPs of Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday arrived at the Election Commission office in the national capital to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered in...

Madan Kaushik appointed Uttarakhand BJP president

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Madan Kaushik replaced Banshidhar Bhagat as the BJP president of Uttrakhand on Friday. In a tweet in Hindi, Kaushik said I have been appointed as the state BJP President of Uttarakhand by the party. I thank...

Six coal miners killed in blast in Pakistan's southwest

Six miners have been killed in a blast at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, officials with the provincial Directorate of Mines told Reuters.They were among eight miners trapped about 1,000 feet undergrou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021