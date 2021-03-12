FedEx Express supports women-led small businesses

FedEx Express said on Friday it is supporting more than 400 women-led small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic across Maharashtra with key resources to restart them. FedEx in association with non-profit organisation United Way Mumbai is identifying women who previously operated a small business and providing them with resources to help re-establish them.

These women represent a wide range of businesses across sectors including home beauty services, tailoring and a variety of homemade products. "FedEx is committed to driving global entrepreneurship as part of our global citizenship initiatives. In India, we are providing advancement opportunities to women-owned small businesses by offering expanded access to tools and resources," said Mohamad Sayegh, Vice President Operations for FedEx in India.

A survey conducted last year showed that 63 per cent of small businesses and 40 per cent of medium businesses believed it will take more than a year to completely recover from COVID-19's impact. A report by Krea University showed that nearly half of the women-led enterprises which shut down during the pandemic may never open again.

As these female entrepreneurs re-establish themselves, the growth of small businesses in some of the most impacted communities may benefit not only their owners but also raw material suppliers. Last year, FedEx donated critical medical supplies including personal protective equipment and face masks to local healthcare workers and first responders working on the frontlines in Maharashtra.

FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. It uses a global air and ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee. (ANI)

