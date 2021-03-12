China stocks post weekly drop on policy tightening worries

China shares posted a weekly loss on Friday as a conservative 2021 economic growth target sparked fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations, though infrastructure firms helped benchmark stock indexes eke out gains for the day. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 5,146.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5%to 3,453.08.

** The CSI300 infrastructure jumped 3.2%, thanks in part to low valuations after underperforming the market for a long time. ** Helping sentiment further, a retreat in U.S. bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising inflation.

** "Risk appetite could pick up again, as the U.S. yield rally has lost momentum for now," Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities, noted in a report. ** For the week, CSI300 lost 2.2% and SSEC shed 1.4%.

** Last Friday, China set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, which was significantly below the consensus of analysts, who had expected growth could beat 8% this year. ** Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the government's target for more than 6% economic growth this year, saying it was "not low", and policies would not be dramatically loosened to chase higher growth.

** A lower economic growth target gives China room to rein in frothiness in the market even as inflation fears grow, said analysts. ** Once high-flying sectors with lofty valuations had been the hardest hit in recent weeks.

** For the week, the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 3.2%, while the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 4%, extending a steep correction since mid-February. ** Investors also watched developments around Sino-U.S. relations.

** The United States on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system and forecast "difficult" talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week. ** Shares of Huawei suppliers retreated as the U.S. administration added new limits on these companies.

