India Glycols and Clariants form JV in ethylene oxide derivatives

Green technology-based chemical company India Glycols (IGL) on Friday announced setting up of a joint venture with Clariant International to carry out the business of ethanol-based-ethylene oxide derivatives.

Uttar Pradesh-based IGL will have 49 per cent shareholding, while Clariant 51 per cent stake in the proposed joint venture company. The partnership is subject to regulatory approvals, IGL said in a BSE filing.

By combining production and distribution capacity, the joint venture is expected to become a leading supplier of renewable materials to the rapidly growing consumer care market in India and neighboring countries.

“The partnership is in line with IGL’s strategy to promote value added products through sustainable green chemistry in the domestic market while expanding footprints in global markets,'' IGL Chairman U S Bhartia said.

IGL being the largest manufacturer of green ethylene oxide (EO) in the world, which is based on a unique and green production process using bio-ethanol, would continue to leverage its strength in further developing complex and sustainable chemistry to create value for its shareholders, Bhartia added.

“It enhances the capacity of our industrial and consumer specialties business in India and beyond, whereas the access to renewable ethylene oxide broadens our global offering to customers and this makes Clariant a leader in “green” ethylene oxide derivatives,'' Clariant CEO Conrad Keijzer said.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, IGL will contribute its renewable Bio-EO derivative business to the joint venture, which includes a multipurpose production facility including an alkoxylation plant located in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

Clariant will also introduce its local Industrial and consumer specialties business in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, held by Clariant India, as well as a net cash payment to secure a 51 per cent stake in joint venture. EY acted as exclusive financial advisor to IGL for this transaction.

Clariant International will be the sole Clariant shareholder in the JV. And Bhartia would be the designated chairman of the joint venture, the regulatory filing said.

To support manufacturing, IGL has inked a long-term supply agreement for ethylene oxide made from bio-ethanol. The joint venture will also market Clariant’s entire range of industrial and consumer specialties products in the region.

