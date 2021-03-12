Left Menu

European shares retreat as rising bond yields weigh

Rising bond yields dragged European stocks lower on Friday, but major bourses were set for strong weekly gains as stimulus and vaccination programmes spurred hopes of a solid economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4% in early trading, after a four-session winning streak drove the index to pre-pandemic highs a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:56 IST
European shares retreat as rising bond yields weigh

Rising bond yields dragged European stocks lower on Friday, but major bourses were set for strong weekly gains as stimulus and vaccination programmes spurred hopes of a solid economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4% in early trading, after a four-session winning streak drove the index to pre-pandemic highs a day earlier. With the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield back above 1.6%, investors booked some profits, especially in the tech sector, which was down 1.4%.

Dutch company Prosus, which holds a third of Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, dropped 4.8% as the Chinese market regulator fined 12 companies including Tencent related to deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours. German carmaker Daimler slipped 2.0% after French rival Renault sold its entire stake in the company at a discount.

British luxury group Burberry jumped 7.2% to the top of STOXX 600 after saying it had seen a strong rebound in sales since December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Astor Piazzolla: Google honors Argentine tango composer on his 100th birthday

Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 currently under developments? What more we know!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US criticises China's Hong Kong move, set to raise Xinjiang genocide charge in talks

The United States on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kongs electoral system and forecast difficult talks with Beijings top diplomats next week, when the genocide Washington says China is committing against minority Muslims w...

Six coal miners killed in blast in Pakistan's southwest

Six miners have been killed in a blast at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, officials with the provincial Directorate of Mines told Reuters.They were among eight miners trapped about 1,000 feet undergrou...

Climbing without a map: Japan's nuclear clean-up has no end in sight

For one minute this week, workers at the Fukushima nuclear station fell silent to mark the 10-year anniversary of a natural disaster that triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Then they went back to work tearing down the reac...

AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 mln -document

AstraZeneca cut its supply forecast of COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter to about 30 million doses, a third of its contractual obligations and a 25 drop from pledges made last month, a document seen by Reuters show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021