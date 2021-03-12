Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to post weekly losses, weighed down by weakness in tech firms on worries about the latest Sino-U.S. tensions. The Hang Seng index fell 2.2%, to 28,739.72, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5%, to 11,172.95 points.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:25 IST
Hong Kong stocks end week lower on Sino-U.S. tensions
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to post weekly losses, weighed down by weakness in tech firms on worries about the latest Sino-U.S. tensions.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.2%, to 28,739.72, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5%, to 11,172.95 points. The United States Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system and forecast "difficult" talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week.

China again warned the United States to stop interfering in its affairs, including Hong Kong, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday. Shares of Huawei suppliers retreated as the U.S. administration added new limits on those companies.

The Hang Seng tech index, which is sensitive to the developments of Sino-U.S. relations, closed down 2.1%, having lost 23% from an all-time high hit just three weeks ago. Gaming giant Tencent Holdings fell 4.4% on Friday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the government's target for more than 6% economic growth this year, saying it was "not low", and policies would not be dramatically loosened to chase higher growth. A lower economic growth target gives China room to rein in frothiness in the market even as inflation fears grow, analysts said.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.73%. The yuan was quoted at 6.505 per U.S. dollar at 08:24 GMT, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 6.4945.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.91% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

