Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil edge away from highs as stimulus rally ebbs

U.S. stock futures also suggested a lower start for Wall Street later in the day. The note of caution followed the signing of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill into law on Thursday and a further dovish tilt from the European Central Bank that had prompted a retreat in bond yields and eased global concerns about rising inflation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil edge away from highs as stimulus rally ebbs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Global shares were flat on Friday but within sight of a record high while oil edged lower as benchmark debt yields climbed, helping to curb the latest stimulus-driven rally. Gains in Asian stock markets proved tough to match for most of European peers, after they hit a 1-year high in the prior session. U.S. stock futures also suggested a lower start for Wall Street later in the day.

The note of caution followed the signing of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill into law on Thursday and a further dovish tilt from the European Central Bank that had prompted a retreat in bond yields and eased global concerns about rising inflation. The burst of market optimism from those events had helped Asian shares rise - Japan's Nikkei added 1.7% - but this faded out as Europe opened for business, with Britain's FTSE 100 and the STOXX Europe 600 down around 0.5%.

That in turn weighed on the MSCI World Index , taking it into the red, down 0.1%, albeit less than 1.5% away from the record high hit last month. Biden had signed the stimulus legislation ahead of a televised address in which he pledged aggressive action to speed vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4.

The signing of the American Rescue Plan provided a further boost to market sentiment after the European Central Bank said it was ready to accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on borrowing costs, using its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs. Against that backdrop of super-loose monetary policy, analysts largely expect inflation to pick up as vaccine rollouts lead to a reopening, leading to worries that Biden's stimulus package could overheat the economy.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose again on Friday, back above 1.6% and on track to rise for the seventh straight week. In currency markets, the dollar gained 0.56% against the yen and 0.4% against the euro and pound, although the latter was helped by news the economy had contracted less than expected in January.

The dollar index, meanwhile, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, rose 0.4%. Markets will likely remain volatile in the second quarter, particularly for the dollar, which was much stronger than expectations at the start of the year, said Cliff Zhao, chief strategist at China Construction Bank International.

"So I think the strong U.S. dollar may weigh on some liquidity conditions in the emerging markets," he added. Oil prices retreated from sharp gains as the dollar firmed, with U.S. crude dipping 0.3% to $65.8 a barrel. Brent crude lost 0.1% to $69.54 per barrel.

Spot gold prices fell 0.8% to $1,707.7 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celusion Technologies: Offering ‘Unified Account Opening, Digital Lending System, Sales Force Automation, and Video KYC’ solutions to BFSI Sector

Founded in 2004 and based in Mumbai, Celusion Technologies is a software company that develops Enterprise Applications with cutting-edge technology. Sticking to its passion for technology, the company loves to tackle a challenge with its ne...

South Africa''s Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies, aged 72

King Goodwill Zwelithini, the traditional leader of South Africas Zulu nation, has died aged 72 after being hospitalised for more than a month, his family announced Friday.Zwelithini had health problems related to diabetes, according to loc...

Quad to expand India's manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, aims to create billion vaccines by 2022

By Reena Bhardwaj The United States, along with other like-minded democracies, is set to announce a historic agreement to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity, which will look at expanding the supply of coronavirus vaccines coming ou...

Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistans Parliament.Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021