Left Menu

New launches in Navi Mumbai witness 5 pc increase in apartment size: Knight Frank

With increasing demand for large home space amid Covid-19 pandemic, the average apartment size in new launches across Navi Mumbai has seen a rise of 5 per cent to 722 square feet compared to 685 square feet in 2019, according to Knight Frank.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:36 IST
New launches in Navi Mumbai witness 5 pc increase in apartment size: Knight Frank
The state government recently announced stamp duty reduction to 2 to 4 pc. Image Credit: ANI

With increasing demand for large home space amid Covid-19 pandemic, the average apartment size in new launches across Navi Mumbai has seen a rise of 5 per cent to 722 square feet compared to 685 square feet in 2019, according to Knight Frank. The city registered residential sales of 2,384 units and new launches at 2,860 units in second half of last year, said Knight Frank's latest India Real Estate H2 2020 report.

Home sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed a rise of 10.4 per cent to 30,041 units but new launches declined by 25.2 per cent to 26,904 units. The report said that the boom in residential sales can largely be attributed to state government's recent announcement of stamp duty reduction from 5 to 7 per cent to 2 to 4 per cent across various MMR regions for seven months from September 2020.

As homebuyers in mid- and high-income groups have made most of the lower stamp duty window, 57 per cent of units sold in MMR were in the Rs 50 lakh segment. In the context of connectivity and infrastructure development, Navi Mumbai is well connected to Mumbai with railway networks.

The area was developed to be an organised and planned extension of Mumbai which is why it has planned sanitation, progressive transit infrastructure and social infrastructure provisions like parks, schools and gymnasiums. The report said Navi Mumbai already has a fully functioning JNPT shipping port and plans to house Mumbai's second international airport at Panvel.

Residential property prices in the areas of Kharghar (Rs 6,700 to 9,000 per square feet) and Panvel (Rs 3,800 to 6,500 psf) have witnessed a drop of 4 per cent while prices in residential market of Vashi (Rs 10,000 to 15,000 psf) slipped by 2 per cent in H2 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celusion Technologies: Offering ‘Unified Account Opening, Digital Lending System, Sales Force Automation, and Video KYC’ solutions to BFSI Sector

Founded in 2004 and based in Mumbai, Celusion Technologies is a software company that develops Enterprise Applications with cutting-edge technology. Sticking to its passion for technology, the company loves to tackle a challenge with its ne...

South Africa''s Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies, aged 72

King Goodwill Zwelithini, the traditional leader of South Africas Zulu nation, has died aged 72 after being hospitalised for more than a month, his family announced Friday.Zwelithini had health problems related to diabetes, according to loc...

Quad to expand India's manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, aims to create billion vaccines by 2022

By Reena Bhardwaj The United States, along with other like-minded democracies, is set to announce a historic agreement to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity, which will look at expanding the supply of coronavirus vaccines coming ou...

Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistans Parliament.Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021