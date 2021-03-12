Left Menu

Liberty General Insurance rolls out AI-based automated car inspections

Liberty General Insurance has automated vehicle inspections for car insurance policy renewals and claim assessments using AI-based technology. This is expected to transform the car inspection process, which is currently dominated by manual inspections - a people-intensive job leading to delays in the claims and policy issuance process.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:48 IST
Liberty General Insurance. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Liberty General Insurance has automated vehicle inspections for car insurance policy renewals and claim assessments using AI-based technology. This is expected to transform the car inspection process, which is currently dominated by manual inspections - a people-intensive job leading to delays in the claims and policy issuance process. Under the AI-based inspection process, for renewing car insurance and/or for claim assessment customers will just have to capture the photos or videos of their car and upload them on the Liv Mobile App or on the link shared with them. These photos or videos are sent to the cloud and an automated inspection report, covering damage and claim assessment, gets generated within a few seconds.

The automated process replaces humans in repetitive work at a very high accuracy level. It not only saves cost but also increases customer satisfaction by reducing the time required to settle a claim or renew a car insurance policy. Speaking on the development, Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, "We have been working with partners for almost two years now to automate our car inspection process. Through this partnership, we have developed an efficient and elegant product, which will help us reduce the cost and time required for motor inspections significantly. This capability will further enhance customer experience with the lower turnaround on claims and renewals."

Speaking on the partnership, Devesh Trivedi, CEO & Cofounder, Inspektlabs said, "We are grateful to Liberty General Insurance and humbled by their continued faith in us. Globally insurers and automotive players spend billions of dollars on inspections. Inspektlabs' patent-pending technology allows insurance and automotive players to reduce the cost of inspection by 98 per cent and reduce the time required for inspections by 95 per cent. We are currently working with multiple companies in the US, Japan and India to automate up to 75 per cent car inspections using AI technology."

The new product is already integrated with Liberty's workflow and is focused on automation of policy renewal approvals, and small & mid-sized motor claim estimation. The platform also constitutes several specialized features for fraud detection including detection of prior damages and hidden damages. Over the last few years, Liberty has constantly endeavoured to be a pioneer in terms of its consumer offerings. This has helped the company create a stream of highly targeted new products and AI-based tools and technology.

