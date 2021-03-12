Left Menu

Trai seeks views to frame norms on satellite services for low data consuming apps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:02 IST
Telecom regulator Trai on Friday invited public views for framing licensing norms for satellite-based connectivity for low bit rate applications.

The low bit rate applications are sensor-based applications used in ATMs, traffic management, vehicle tracking, internet of things (IoT) devices etc.

The consultation paper from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has been issued following reference sought by the Department of Telecom on November 23, 2020, to frame norms for satellite-based low bit rate applications for commercial and captive usage.

''DoT has stated that there is a need for a suitable licensing framework providing such services, both on commercial as well as captive usage. In view of this, DoT has requested Trai to examine all the factors holistically and recommend enabling provisions under the existing licensing framework of DoT of new licensing framework may be suggested,'' Trai said.

The Department of Telecommunications has sought reference on holistic aspects of the matter, including entry fee, licence fee, bank guarantee, spectrum usage charges etc.

''Satellite connectivity for low bit rate applications can help in setting up smart cities where terrestrial networks are not present or have coverage gaps.

''These services can be used in sensor-based applications like IoT devices, vehicle tracking, ATMs, railway signals, security alarms etc,'' Bharat IPv6 Forum chairman SN Gupta said.

Trai has fixed April 9 as the last date for comments and April 23 for the counter comments.

