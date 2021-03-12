Left Menu

Fintech emerges as fastest growing tech sector: Report

Conducted by DTTILLP, the programme ranks the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.The aggregate revenue of the top 10 companies has gone up from about Rs 21 crore to just under Rs 400 crore, representing a growth of close to 20x in the 2018 to 2020 period, a Deloitte statement said.Fintech emerged as a key sector in this years rankings represented by four of the top six winners, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:04 IST
Fintech emerges as fastest growing tech sector: Report

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) has announced its list of 50 fastest growing technology companies in the country with fintech emerging as the fastest growing segment. Conducted by DTTILLP, the programme ranks the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

The aggregate revenue of the top 10 companies has gone up from about Rs 21 crore to just under Rs 400 crore, representing a growth of close to 20x in the 2018 to 2020 period, a Deloitte statement said.

Fintech emerged as a key sector in this year's rankings represented by four of the top six winners, it added. The companies have grown a staggering 13x to 70x over the last two years, a testament to the growth that the fintech sector has seen in India, the report said.

Apart from the top 10, companies ranked from 11 to 20 also performed extremely well and have grown by approximately four times in terms of their revenue in the past two years, with an aggregate revenue of more than Rs 1,500 crore.

The year has also seen a diverse sectoral representation with several companies across data analytics, digital transformation, digital marketing, and other emerging sectors that are likely to see continued growth over the near term.

While Bengaluru - a key hub for the start-up ecosystem - continued to be the most-represented city in the top 50 tally (with 18 of the top 50 companies being based there), NCR region was a close second (12 of the top 50).

The top 10 tally included Rupeek Fintech, Camden Town Technologies, Roinet Solution, DataBeat Consulting, Cashfree Payments India, Infinite Uptime India, Sankey Business Solutions, Slabs Technologies, Aeologic Technologies and Instasafe Technologies.

''Our rankings, based on a three-year average revenue growth achieved by the winners, are a fair representation of sectors including Fintech, digital transactions, and analytics that have done exceedingly well over the last few years as part of India's tech growth story,'' Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Programme Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020 at DTTILLP, said.

The new era of technological advances coupled with this year's rankings give us renewed faith that Indian technology companies are making great strides forward, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don’t know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra: CJI

Dont know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra, Chief Justice SA Bobde said on Friday as the first woman lawyer to be appointed directly as a judge of the Supreme Court sat on the bench alongwith him for the last time before her retir...

Tape that: Dutch inventor of audio cassette dies at age 94

Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died, said Philips, the company where he also helped develop the compact disc.Ottens died Saturday at age 94, Philips confirmed...

LeadSquared bags Deloitte Technology Fast50, 2020 with 199% Growth Rate

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform, today announced that it ranked 25th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue gro...

Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days, according to the Union Health Ministrys data updated on Friday.The natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021