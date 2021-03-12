Left Menu

Sterling falls as Treasury yields climb

Sterling fell against a stronger dollar on Friday as Treasury yields climbed, but the pound was still on track for weekly gains amid hopes for an economic recovery following Britain's speedy vaccination program. Sterling was down 0.5% against a stronger dollar at $1.3925 as U.S. Treasuries sold off during early London trading, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:14 IST
Sterling falls as Treasury yields climb
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling fell against a stronger dollar on Friday as Treasury yields climbed, but the pound was still on track for weekly gains amid hopes for economic recovery following Britain's speedy vaccination program.

Sterling was down 0.5% against a stronger dollar at $1.3925 as U.S. Treasuries sold off during early London trading, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%. "The weaker pound is largely a function of higher yields pushing the U.S. dollar into positive territory," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. "The market is looking to hedge inflation fears again by buying U.S. dollars."

Sterling was still on track for weekly gains against the dollar, amid hopes that Britain's relatively successful COVID-19 vaccine program would support its economic recovery and bolster the pound. Versus a weakening euro, the sterling rose 0.1% at 85.63 pence.

Data showed on Friday that Britain's economy shrank 2.9% in January from December, a less severe decline than expected, as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown. It's likely to shrink by 4% in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed. The better-than-feared data proved "slightly GBP positive," said ING analysts, adding they expected sterling to continue to trade around 85.50 pence versus the euro.

The Sterling has gained more than 4% against the euro in 2021 and around 2% versus the dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don’t know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra: CJI

Dont know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra, Chief Justice SA Bobde said on Friday as the first woman lawyer to be appointed directly as a judge of the Supreme Court sat on the bench alongwith him for the last time before her retir...

Tape that: Dutch inventor of audio cassette dies at age 94

Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died, said Philips, the company where he also helped develop the compact disc.Ottens died Saturday at age 94, Philips confirmed...

LeadSquared bags Deloitte Technology Fast50, 2020 with 199% Growth Rate

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform, today announced that it ranked 25th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue gro...

Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days, according to the Union Health Ministrys data updated on Friday.The natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021