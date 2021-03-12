Left Menu

India is a strategic growth market for Salesforce and a world-class innovation and talent hub.

Salesforce appoints Sanket Atal as India managing director

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Friday said it has appointed Sanket Atal as the senior vice president and managing director, Sites (India).

He will officially join Salesforce on March 15, 2021.

Based in Bengaluru, Atal will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Salesforce in India combining the best of design thinking and digital strategies with specific focus on operational execution, a statement said.

He will report to Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of Salesforce India.

''These are exciting and challenging times for all of us. India is a strategic growth market for Salesforce and a world-class innovation and talent hub. As we continue to grow and guide our customers through their digital transformation journey, Sanket's appointment is a reflection of our commitment and continued investment in India,'' Bhattacharya said.

Salesforce has invested significantly in India over many years, adding more jobs, expanding its office space and partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base.

India is home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside of the US with over 4,000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Launched in 2016, the Salesforce Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in Hyderabad has been instrumental in fueling innovation globally, building end-to-end solutions for customers.

''Salesforce has built a phenomenal cloud ecosystem of partners and customers in India. I look forward to helping drive growth, innovation and customer success as well as delivering product innovation at a global scale, from right here in India,'' Atal said.

