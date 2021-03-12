Juicy Chemistry raises USD 6.3 million

City-based organic brand Juicy Chemistry has raised USD 6.3 million in a Series 'A' funding round led by Belgium-based investment firm Verlinvest.

This marks the largest Series 'A' raise in the D2C (direct to consumer) beauty and personal care space and Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Advertisement

Starting from a 10x10 make-shift kitchen, with Rs 5,000 and a dream to change how the beauty and cosmetics industry was perceived in the country, Juicy Chemistry was founded in 2014 by Megha and Pritesh Asher.

Juicy Chemistry offers a complete range of certified organic products across the face, body,, and hair care formulated with organic ingredients sourced from around the world which are not only pure and highly concentrated in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, but also deliver superior efficacy on application.

It is an incredibly exciting time for us. The investment will enable Juicy Chemistry further strengthen its position as a leader in the clean and organic beauty segment,'' said Juicy Chemistry co-founder and CEO Pritesh Asher in a statement on Friday.

''We are keen to leverage this capital for the rapid expansion of Juicy Chemistry thriving e-commerce platform and omnichannel distribution capabilities to reach new and existing geographies, to hire talent, for brand-building, and to cater to the increasing demand for products both domestically and in the international market, he said.

Boot-strapped until 2019, the firm raised an Angel round from Amit Nanavati who believed in the brand and unique product offering, which gave the much-needed resource to scale operations and dream bigger.

Juicy has seen a 300 percent jump in revenue this fiscal year with a growing customer base, who are torchbearers of the brand.

Our colleagues at Juicy Chemistry have been the pillar of strength, and their sheer commitment and dedication to the brand have made this possible. It's a privileged position for us to be in as this new round of funding from the strongest purpose-led, consumer-focused investor will tremendously accelerate our expansion plans and help us penetrate the market deeper and reach more consumers to spread the message of organic beauty care,'' the company COO Megha Asher said.

''We look forward to building the brand full steam ahead keeping the core ethos and values unaltered as we scale the business over the next phase the company COO Megha Asher said.

We are excited to start our journey with Juicy Chemistry, which forms part of our global effort in backing unique digital-first beauty brands for the long term. We are impressed with Pritesh & Meghan's passion to create high-quality, organic-certified beauty products and the customer love they have received,'' said Verlinvest Executive Director Arjun Anand.

''Verlinvest looks for authentic and passionate entrepreneurs who are creating a consumer revolution using their product and brand stores and we saw like-mindedness with the way Pritesh and Megha are building their business,'' he said.

Founded in 1995, Verlinvest is a private Belgian family investment firm of the founding families of Anheuser-Busch InBev said to be the world's largest beer company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)