LeadSquared bags Deloitte Technology Fast50, 2020 with 199% Growth Rate

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform, today announced that it ranked 25th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. LeadSquared grew 199 percent during this period.

LeadSquared's CEO, Nilesh Patel credits LeadSquared's focus on driving sales efficiency successfully for its customers as the sole reason for the company's 199% growth over the past three years. He said, ''The reason our customers choose LeadSquared is that they don't want just a CRM anymore, they want sales efficiency which makes an immediate impact on their topline and bottom-line. As we continue our expansion efforts, we have seen a step-change in interest from North America and European markets, as customers drive digital transformation in response to the pandemic outbreak. Our core customer segment, which is high-growth B2C enterprises continue to thrive and add to our growth as well.'' ''Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is an impressive accomplishment in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, especially in the challenging year of 2020 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitization,'' said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

Advertisement

''We congratulate LeadSquared on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India with a phenomenal 199% growth rate over three years.'' About LeadSquared: LeadSquared is a sales execution CRM and marketing platform launched in 2014 under the banner of MarketXpander Services (founded in 2011) by serial IITian entrepreneurs - Nilesh Patel, Sudhakar Gorti, and Prashant Singh. It serves over 1000+ businesses globally in verticals like education, financial services, healthcare, internet marketplaces, real estate, and other fast-moving B2C businesses.

It is a platform that helps businesses increase their closures, manage their pipelines, and attribute their ROI accurately and completely - to people, marketing activities, lead sources, products, and locations While headquartered in Bangalore, LeadSquared also has a local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai & New Jersey.

About Deloitte Fast50 The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from the internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)