Indian Blockchain Start-up, Third Nationally to Be Announced as a Hyperledger Certified Service Provider

Aims to scale up blockchain development and solutions globally Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Hyperledger, an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced Snapper Future Tech as a new member and recognised Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP). Snapper Future Tech is a global services & technology products company, leading digital transformation for enterprises using blockchain.

This Blockchain start-up was one of the very few companies that raised a second round of $250,000 in funding amidst the lockdown in 2020 from strategic investors. Snapper Future Tech uses Hyperledger technologies like fabric to create enterprise-grade blockchain applications.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. There are only 23 companies that are HCSPs globally, 3 out of these are based in India. Other than Snapper Future Tech, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are from India are HCSPs. Other companies are from Canada, China, India, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States.

Speaking on the announcement, Darshana Jain, CEO, Snapper Future Tech, said ''Enterprise blockchain is the future, and we believe that Hyperledger technologies like Fabric and Indy will play a significant role in driving enterprise blockchain adoption and solving real world problems in identity management, sustainable supply chain, e-governance, and a lot more.'' About Snapper Future Tech (SFT) Snapper Future Tech is a global services & technology products company, leading digital transformation for enterprises using blockchain. It offers services in Blockchain application development, training & consulting, and an innovative suite of specialised products for e-governance, Financial Services, Insurance, Sustainable Supply Chain & Healthcare.

Established in 2017 in Pune, Snapper Future Tech has raised Pre-Seed and Seed rounds through Enemtech Capital and strategic investors globally. A Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP) & Training partner (HTP), the company participates in open-source initiatives across the globe & has robust technological alliances & partnerships with Hyperledger, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Trust over IP &Sovrin.

About Hyperledger Hyperledger is an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

