Left Menu

Indian Blockchain Start-up, Third Nationally to Be Announced as a Hyperledger Certified Service Provider

Aims to scale up blockchain development and solutions globally Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Hyperledger, an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced Snapper Future Tech as a new member and recognised Hyperledger Certified Service Provider HCSP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:27 IST
Indian Blockchain Start-up, Third Nationally to Be Announced as a Hyperledger Certified Service Provider

Aims to scale up blockchain development and solutions globally Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Hyperledger, an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced Snapper Future Tech as a new member and recognised Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP). Snapper Future Tech is a global services & technology products company, leading digital transformation for enterprises using blockchain.

This Blockchain start-up was one of the very few companies that raised a second round of $250,000 in funding amidst the lockdown in 2020 from strategic investors. Snapper Future Tech uses Hyperledger technologies like fabric to create enterprise-grade blockchain applications.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. There are only 23 companies that are HCSPs globally, 3 out of these are based in India. Other than Snapper Future Tech, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are from India are HCSPs. Other companies are from Canada, China, India, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States.

Speaking on the announcement, Darshana Jain, CEO, Snapper Future Tech, said ''Enterprise blockchain is the future, and we believe that Hyperledger technologies like Fabric and Indy will play a significant role in driving enterprise blockchain adoption and solving real world problems in identity management, sustainable supply chain, e-governance, and a lot more.'' About Snapper Future Tech (SFT) Snapper Future Tech is a global services & technology products company, leading digital transformation for enterprises using blockchain. It offers services in Blockchain application development, training & consulting, and an innovative suite of specialised products for e-governance, Financial Services, Insurance, Sustainable Supply Chain & Healthcare.

Established in 2017 in Pune, Snapper Future Tech has raised Pre-Seed and Seed rounds through Enemtech Capital and strategic investors globally. A Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP) & Training partner (HTP), the company participates in open-source initiatives across the globe & has robust technological alliances & partnerships with Hyperledger, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Trust over IP &Sovrin.

About Hyperledger Hyperledger is an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others

A court in Myanmar extended custody on Friday for five journalists, including one from U.S. news agency the Associated Press, who were arrested while covering anti-junta protests in the biggest city of Yangon last month, a lawyer said. More...

Don’t know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra: CJI

Dont know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra, Chief Justice SA Bobde said on Friday as the first woman lawyer to be appointed directly as a judge of the Supreme Court sat on the bench alongwith him for the last time before her retir...

Tape that: Dutch inventor of audio cassette dies at age 94

Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died, said Philips, the company where he also helped develop the compact disc.Ottens died Saturday at age 94, Philips confirmed...

LeadSquared bags Deloitte Technology Fast50, 2020 with 199% Growth Rate

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform, today announced that it ranked 25th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021