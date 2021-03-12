Left Menu

Orientbell Tiles launches Eleganz range in Coimbatore

12-03-2021
Orientbell Tiles, a reputed name among tile manufacturers in India, has launched its all- new wall range-Eleganz and new designs and colours for the Coimbatore market after over two years.

The theme of the launch is to break the norm and it is brought to life by designs that can be laid differently on a wall compared to usual designs in the market.

The highlighters can be put up on the whole wall without the need of plain base tiles and alternatively, the plain base options are available in contrasting combinations that can be cut out as strips and laid in an infinite number of patterns as per the preference of a homeowner, a company release said Friday.

The new Eleganz range also includes designs which can be laid vertically, which is another feature that breaks the traditional norms of horizontal laying of tiles.

''With Orientbell's latest innovation of Eleganz range, we have tried to keep up with the modern ways of building homes! The application of this range goes just beyond bathrooms and kitchens, it has a option for every wall in the house the company's Chief Marketing Officer Alok Agarwal said in the release.

The Eleganz range has nearly 100 concepts available in glossy and matte finish and also offers designs for kitchens and 3D effects.

The sizes available in this range are 300x450 mm and 300x600 mm along with matching floors in 300x300 mm size.

The Elevation range is offered in 300x450 mm, the release said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

